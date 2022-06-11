Bixby, OK Author Publishes Comical Non-Fiction About Men
June 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTypical Male Syndrome, a new book by Scott Henderson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Typical Male Syndrome (TMS) is a humorous, occasionally poignant book about the "disease" causing the many inexplicable actions of males and the unintended and funny consequences, particularly to their loved ones. Facetiously told from the perspective of a medical researcher on the subject, the book tries to answer such pressing mysteries as why little boys forget to wear underwear on the day of baseball sliding practice, why young males fail to get the right address to pick up their first date, and why dads, well, turn into dads. Examining the impacts of TMS from birth to old age, from prehistoric times to now, with special emphasis on interactions with females, who suffer (and laugh), most from the disease, the author offers up humor, embarrassing personal examples, and a touch of tender insight into the topic. Light-hearted and easy to read, Typical Male Syndrome offers a fun look at situations we all experience and enjoy, including Tazors for Christmas.
About the Author
Scott Henderson is a lay preacher and an engineer; a poet and a cowboy; a husband and a dad; and proof positive that God has a sense of humor. Drawing from his experiences on finding a wonderful wife and raising three great kids in small town Bixby, Oklahoma, he describes the mayhem and fun in Typical Male Syndrome, his first published book. Observant of all things that just do not make sense to any female, nor any male after painful reflection, he uses his gentle humor and playful wit to share his joy with his readers.
Typical Male Syndrome is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7455-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/typical-male-syndrome/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/typical-male-syndrome/
