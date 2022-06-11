Jonesboro, GA Author Publishes Memoir
Dr. F.L. Nabie is from Sierra Leone, West Africa. He was born in a small town called Bamba, which was comprised of a few houses all roofed with bamboo and walls built of sticks and mud at that time. As a little boy it was a city for him because it was all he owned. Nabie became the only one chosen out of a family of five to go to school, a rather big deal. This spurned his decision to come to the United States and to become a medical doctor, so he could return home and care for his people and the sick. However, it did not work out this way. His elementary school was the Roman Catholic school, Sumbuya, Lugbu Chiefdom, Bo District and his high school was The Bo Government Secondary School in Bo. After high school, Nabie became a registered nurse and later, a pharmacist in Connaught Hospital in the ministry of health inside the capital city of Freetown, Sierra Leone. In 1974 he traveled to the United States to attend St. Augustine's college in Raleigh, North Carolina where he graduated with a four year BS degree in pre-med. He has earned post graduate degrees as well and, for many years, while he was working on his graduate studies, was driving taxis. His career choices were to be a medical doctor or to be a writer if he could not get more medical education in addition to the education he received in Sierra Leone.
A few years back Nabie was diagnosed with prostate cancer for which he had a surgical procedure and, few years later, fell sick again in 2018 with recurrent prostate cancer. He is still taking cancer treatment and has not been able to work anymore physically. He has worked in the past as a tax professional, an enrolled agent, representing taxpayers before the internal revenue service.
Nabie is married with four grown children, two are currently married, one in college, the other in twelfth grade, hoping to go to college next year. He is currently retired and disabled with cancer and diabetes, taking treatment for both.
My Philosophy: Nature at Work is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-963-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
