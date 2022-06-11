Noblesville, IN Author Publishes Romance Novel
June 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Everything, a new book by Wendy Haskett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While in the process of escaping a loveless marriage through divorce, Bella meets the man of her dreams, which upends her world even more. Wrestling with the fear of further heartache, she and her teenage daughter navigate getting to know Dan and his daughter as they try to build a brand-new family together. My Everything takes the reader through their blossoming and adventurous love, as Bella discovers what love should really feel like, having Dan and his daughter in her life-the fear, the uncertainty, then the certainty that she can't live without someone who has become her everything.
About the Author
Wendy Haskett is a wife, and a mother of three. She loves dogs to no end and spends most of her time at the baseball field or the football field. Haskett enjoys swimming, kayaking, fishing, and riding her motorcycle. What she loves most of all is spending time with her family and friends.
My Everything is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7007-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-everything/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-everything/.
