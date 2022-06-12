Clarksville, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
June 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tiger & the Painted Bunting, a new book by John T. Kutko and illustrated by Abbriel Harrison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wandering too far from home, Shanti, the tiger cub, is captured and sold by poachers to a rich man. But when she grows too big and aggressive to handle, he sends her to a zoo, where she becomes bored and lonely and loses her appetite. Unable to find a buddy tiger for Shanti, her keepers worry about her health. Then, one day, a beautiful painted bunting named Al appears, and they become good friends, sharing their day and eating their meals together.
The Tiger & the Painted Bunting is a lovely tale that shows two unlikely friends can make a world of difference for each other.
About the Author
John T. Kutko came up with the story of The Tiger & the Painted Bunting with the intent of spreading the message that you can be friends with anyone no matter how unlikely the pairing is. Kutko is a retired Clarksville Primary School teacher who taught health and physical education for eleven years.
About the Illustrator
Writer, illustrator, and Editor Abbriel Harrison is a multimedia designer and did the artwork in watercolors. Ever since learning the word in kindergarten, she's wanted to be an illustrator and through a lot of hard work, that dream is now a reality.
The Tiger & the Painted Bunting is a 52-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7064-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-tiger-the-painted-bunting/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-tiger-the-painted-bunting/
