Hawkins, TX Author Publishes Memoir of East Texas
June 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe East Texas Connection, a new book by Ronald Armstrong, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The East Texas Connection is about many of the people and friends that make up Ronald Armstrong's everyday life. The antics and situations that they and he are flung into are sometimes of their own accord and sometimes by accident. There's nothing better than true stories except true stories from Texas and outlaw antics. The outlaw antics range from motorcycles to the Piney woods to the body shop. There are hundreds of thousands of people just like Armstrong and his Brothers and Sisters in this book who can relate to these stories and might even have better ones than he tells. What makes this book unique is that Armstrong is willing to allow everyone a peek inside his world which has a vast range of interests from his Motorcycle Club, his Bigfoot sightings, hunting mishaps, encounters with the LAW, workplace chaos, Jesus and a .45, black powder explosions, haint's and so many varieties of stories that it's like a buffet of entertainment. Armstrong hopes that everyone who reads his book laughs and that the stories help readers disconnect from the everyday struggles and stresses of life.
About the Author
Ronald Armstrong grew up in the Chicota area of Northeast Texas on the Red River. He is the fourth generation to grow up there.
Armstrong currently lives in East Texas and spends as much time as he can in the Kiamichi Mountains. He and his wife, Karen, have four grown children and six grandchildren. He is the general manager for one of the largest truck and RV collision centers in Texas. He enjoys conducting Bigfoot research and riding his Harley. This is his second published book, and he is writing more.
The East Texas Connection is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7431-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-east-texas-connection/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-east-texas-connection/
