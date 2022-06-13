Walnut Creek, CA Author Publishes Poetry
June 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSome Experiences Too Wild to Believe: And Others, a new book by Shirley Bates, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Some Experiences Too Wild to Believe: And Others is a collection of poetry mainly about Shirley Bates' experiences and also Trump, the blue people of Kentucky, Easter, and sailing in Cowes, England.
Shirley's adventures were unusual. Much of her book is about her travels alone around the world, mainly east of Europe. Her experiences yacht racing on San Francisco Bay are included. She has travelled around Europe for three months on a tour after college and can say that travelling alone is a different can of worms. Perhaps after reading her poems you also will get the travel bug!
About the Author
Shirley Bates is a political person. She ran for Republican County Central Committee in San Francisco and was glad not to win, for she dropped out of the Republican Party when the tea party took over. For 59 years she has raced a sailboat on San Francisco Bay and has many trophies.
Shirley also used to snow ski every other weekend and currently she plays tennis, swims, and belongs to a poetry group.
Some Experiences Too Wild to Believe: And Others is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7323-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/some-experiences-too-wild-to-believe/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/some-experiences-too-wild-to-believe/
