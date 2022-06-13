Daytona Beach, FL Author Publishes Memoir
June 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Have Five Beautiful Daughters, a new book by Gloria G. Boltz (Palmer), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Have Five Beautiful Daughters is the story of five girls being raised by alcoholic parents. Girls who were unwanted and neglected and left to fend for themselves. Girls who suffered extreme verbal abuse and often faced life-threatening dangers. It is the author's hope that readers will realize the significance of prayers spoken over those they may suspect are living under questionable circumstances and yet feel helpless to intervene. And for the readers who have also endured a harsh childhood, may they not inflict that same abuse upon their own children.
About the Author
Gloria G. Boltz (Palmer) has been married to her husband, Bryan, for fifty-three years. They are the proud parents of three wonderful and sweet Christian sons. They raised their sons in a loving Christian home. Their sons, like their father, served in the Air Force. The family enjoys music and singing. And although Gloria, personally, enjoys several hobbies, there is nothing she loves more than God and her family. Both Gloria and her husband were raised being unwanted and they've made sure their sons never doubted they were loved.
I Have Five Beautiful Daughters is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7228-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-have-five-beautiful-daughters/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-have-five-beautiful-daughters/
