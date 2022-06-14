Carlsbad, CA Author Publishes Novel
June 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHarvest Day, a new book by Ray Dionne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Tricia discovers her old childhood computer in her closet, she is amazed at what she finds: a story, written by her much younger self, telling of a tragic event involving her beloved pet pig. Now a senior in college, Tricia only needs one final math credit to graduate, but for the life of her, she cannot get a passing grade. Her future and her ability to graduate are left up to her enigmatic math professor, Cornelius Kelly, a war hero and wounded warrior. Tricia, in her own way, is also wounded. Each has a spiritual story to tell, which will ultimately bring them to a deep connection neither one of them could have expected.
About the Author
Ray Dionne grew up in Maine and is a graduate of Norwich University in Vermont. He is a Vietnam veteran and has been both an army officer and a foreign service officer. He spent most of his career working for USAID in the State Department and at other locations. His final 15 years of service were in the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), where he coordinated disaster responses for countries in Asia and the Pacific as well as in Latin America and the Caribbean.
He lives in Carlsbad, California with his wife, Lourdes. His daughter, Britt, lives and works in the Bay Area of San Francisco. He and his wife enjoy hiking for pleasure and exercise. He follows world affairs through various media and enjoys reading both military history and literature.
Harvest Day is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4349-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/harvest-day/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/harvest-day/
