Personal Injury Lawyer Richard M. Kenny has received Lead Counsel Verification in Civil Litigation, Personal Injury – Plaintiff
June 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRichard M. Kenny, Esq. of The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has received Lead Counsel Verification in Civil Litigation, Personal Injury – Plaintiff. Thomson Reuters only recognizes attorneys who have clean disciplinary records, years of legal experience, and a strong reputation in their field.
Over the years, Attorney Richard M. Kenny has effectively fought on behalf of accident victims throughout New York City, and as a result, has received a wide array of awards and favorable settlements.
For example, the law firm once recovered $13 million on behalf of a client who was harmed in a car accident due to an unsafe roadway design. The individual had suffered catastrophic injuries that they would not have, had the road not been designed in such a negligent way.
In another case, The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny recovered $4.35 million on behalf of a construction worker who sustained brain damage after falling from a scaffold due to not being given proper safety equipment. Unfortunately, the individual sustained brain damage that prevented him from working for the rest of his life, however, the compensation he received as a result of the firm's efforts helped the individual attain a more manageable quality of life.
In another case involving a construction site injury, a construction worker fell due to not being supplied with proper safety equipment. The opposition tried to claim that the construction worker refused the safety equipment, but through The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny's investigation, the opposite was proven true and the individual received a $3.2 million settlement.
The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has been recognized for a wide array of accomplishments and received various awards over the years, including receiving the 10 Best Personal Injury Law Attorney 2022 award, America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® for 2022 award, and being named among the Lawyers of Distinction.
