Chicago, IL Author Publishes Book on Local Chicana/Chicano Culture
June 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Urbanization of Chicanos(As) During the Later Part of the 20th Century in Chicago, Illinois, a new book by John A. Corona, M. Ed., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This in-depth and straightforward research aims to substantiate the Chicana/Chicano role in economic development during the latter half of the twentieth century while acknowledging the statehood challenge of incorporation. Observations on Mexican migration and settlement over the last fifty-two years into the cities of the United States of America may be transposed, or inverted, to enlighten us about reciprocities for US citizens with interests in the Mexican economy and history. This research on economic development, or lack thereof, delves into business's economic systems and extricates the governmental influences.
About the Author
John A. Corona, M. Ed. grew up in Chicago. He served in the armed forces before receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees.
The Urbanization of Chicanos(As) During the Later Part of the 20th Century in Chicago, Illinois is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $19.26 (eBook $.14.26). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7287-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-urbanization-of-chicanos-as-during-the-later-part-of-the-20th-century-in-chicago-illinois/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-urbanization-of-chicanos-as-during-the-later-part-of-the-20th-century-in-chicago-illinois/
