Lake Worth Beach, FL Teacher and PA Native Publishes Heart-rending Memoir
June 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat a Long Strange It's Been, a new book by Dr. Jeffrey W. Neal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on a life in education, What a Long Strange It's Been details the joys, struggles, and heartbreak of navigating years as a dedicated educator. It also examines the shooting death of a beloved teacher at the hands of a fourteen-year-old student, its aftermath, and the school community's recovery. As shootings, particularly, at schools show no signs of stopping, there is a lesson to be learned. Ultimately, the author hopes readers enjoy this celebration of education as well as gain some insight into the recovery from PTSD.
About the Author
Dr. Neal is a lifetime educator with five degrees, four of which are in education. He divides his time between South Florida and Western Pennsylvania enjoying family and friends. His pastimes include: traveling, cooking, reading, and swimming at Lake Worth Beach. Also, he can be found chasing a white ball around a golf course in a quest to find his swing. Currently, he is working on a fictional novel set in South America.
A portion of the author's earnings from this book will be going to the Barry Grunow Memorial Scholarship Fund. The average cost for tuition in the United States is over $30,000. Since Barry's death hundreds of students, who are aspiring educators, have received partial scholarships for their Bachelor's Degree in Education. When the pandemic arrived the scholarship fund took a devastating hit. If you would care to make a personal donation, information can be found in the book's afterword or at the link below.
https://lakeworth.dollarsforscholars.org/index.php?section=chapterWebsite&action=donate&fwID=1850
What a Long Strange It's Been is a 436-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7170-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-a-long-strange-its-been/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-a-long-strange-its-been/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
