Voler Systems Offers Expert Guidance After Recent Overheating and Burn Incidents in Wearable Devices
June 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsIn response to Fitbit's recall of 1.7 million of their Ionic Smartwatch due to battery overheating causing burn injuries, Voler Systems has released a checklist for what to look for when selecting a battery manufacturer and designing with lithium batteries. The publication outlines international standards and requirements for battery testing and other battery options to ensure the safety of wearable devices to avoid overheating, device malfunction, and user injury.
According to the IDC, 533.6 million wearable devices were shipped in 2021, an increase of 20% over 2020. With the increasing popularity of health, fitness tracking, and hearable products, battery safety and design have become paramount to not only the quality of the product but the safety of the user.
"Many companies, large and small, have been burned by overheating batteries. Voler knows how to design products with Lithium batteries that are safe," says Walt Maclay, President of Voler Systems.
Voler Systems is a leading firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company in Silicon Valley. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies for wearable devices, home health products, and industrial and instrumentation devices and applications.
Walt Maclay
Voler Systems
(408) 245-9844
Contact Us
