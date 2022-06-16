Fort Wayne, IN Author Publishes Poetry
June 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSweet Dreams, a new book by Randall M. Brumbaugh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Randall M. Brumbaugh's Sweet Dreams is a collection of feelings from the heart. Reflected in his musings, one will find themselves and the beauty of their own relationships.
About the Author
Randall M. Brumbaugh has written poetry since he was young as an outlet for feelings, as well as gifts for loved ones and friends. He's written weddings and graduations, as well as whenever the mood strikes him. Though his writing has slowed down due to Parkinson's Disease, he remains active by going to RockSteady Boxing.
He is married with five children and 15 grandchildren. By God's grace, he continues to live a happy life.
Sweet Dreams is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7439-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sweet-dreams-a-collection-of-poetry/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sweet-dreams/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us