Fruitland Park, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
June 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrandma Stella Signs, a new book by Linda Avant Southall, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Have you ever heard of folk tales? Have you ever had strange things happen and wondered why? Grandma Stella has all the answers to everyone's "wonder why's." Things as simple as wondering why your right eye may twitch of why your hand may itch. Grandma Stella Signs will explain the untold answers to solutions to these unexplained events and many more. Stella knew the answers to every sign imaginable.
About the Author
Linda Avant Southall is a retired schoolteacher from Groveland, Florida. She now resides in Fruitland Park, Florida, with her two daughters, Stacy and Iva, and one grandson, Christian. Sitting on her mother Estella Avant's porch as a little girl inspired her to write Grandma Stella Signs.
Grandma Stella Signs is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-704-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/grandma-stella-signs/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/grandma-stella-signs/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
