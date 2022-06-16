Rocky River, OH Author Publishes Historical Comedy
June 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLoyal Subject?, a new book by James H. Nisenson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Military maneuvers and comedy have one thing in common: Timing is everything.
Samuel C. Horsenail has just been discharged from the British Navy, landing in Boston in May 1772, a little over two years after the Boston Massacre. With his guile, Horsenail is able to purchase a "hardscrabble" farm just outside of the city, but he must indenture himself and his family to the land-that means his wife gets to come to America, but her battle axe of a mother comes too.
As the American Revolution sweeps through the colonies, the fast-talking con artist Horsenail toes the line between loyal subject and new-world patriot, playing both sides of the battlefield in a two-sided cloak. Embarrassingly funny and shockingly topical, this good-natured spoof of the American Revolution is one part fact and three parts farse.
About the Author
James H. Nisenson is a comedian by nature. He is also a retail investor, history buff, and antiquer. While antiquing, Nisenson focuses on collectibles, especially traditional and unusual items.
Loyal Subject? is a 512-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7017-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/loyal-subject/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/loyal-subject/
