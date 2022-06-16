Richfield, UT Author Publishes Supernatural Fiction Book
June 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMolly Gosler and the Voo-Doo Doll, a new book by B. York, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Molly Gosler is a girl wonder who uses herbs to cure diseases with her wonderful Aunt Martha, another herbalist.
When Molly's birthday party comes around, her fantastic time was ruined when the evil Dr. Medualla snuck in with a lethal injection which not even the gods and goddesses of their universe could stop. Molly and her voo-doo doll will have to be the ones to save the day!
About the Author
M. B. York was born in New Hartfork, NY, but currently resides in Richfield, UT. She is a mother to five children. She wrote Molly Gosler and the Voo-Doo Doll to help inspire children and explore the field of herbalism.
Molly Gosler and the Voo-Doo Doll is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9543-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/molly-gosler-and-the-voo-doo-doll/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/molly-gosler-and-the-voo-doo-doll/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
