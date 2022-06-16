Richmond, VA Author Publishes Autobiography
Me a Schizophrenic?, a new book by Wanda Y. Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Me a Schizophrenic? delves into the mind of Wanda, a woman diagnosed with schizophrenia as she struggles to decipher the world around. Throughout her thirty-year ordeal with the affliction, Wanda becomes alienated from her friends, family, and co-workers as the line between reality and her own imagination becomes blurred. A raw and uncensored account, Wanda's story reveals what it truly feels like to be told not to trust your own mind.
About the Author
Wanda Y. Lewis graduated from a Historically Black University with a degree in Religious Studies and Psychology. She resides in Virginia with her father and brother. She likes to read in her spare time.
Me a Schizophrenic? is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $15.95 (eBook $10.95). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7462-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/me-a-schizophrenic/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/me-a-schizophrenic/
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
