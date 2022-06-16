Davidsonville, MD Author Publishes Wintery Children's Book
June 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSnowy White Winters: A Christmas Book for Kids, a new book by Frantisek Zambo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Venturing outside in the snow can be a cool, fun, and exciting experience, but what does one do when stumbling upon something magical? Who would ever think that a live, talking, but friendly tree could be living right in your very own backyard?
This is exactly what happens to a little boy named Franticheck. Playing outside in the snow with his kitten is a common thing for this eleven-year-old, but encountering a live, talking, but friendly tree is something out of the ordinary. Can this be true? Or is this the works of an eleven-year-old whose imagination has gone wild? For Franticheck, this will be a day like no other- a day full of fun, excitement, and above all, finding friendship.
Snowy White Winters: A Christmas Book for Kids is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3064-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/snowy-white-winters/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/snowy-white-winters-a-christmas-book-for-kids/
