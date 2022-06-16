Henderson, TN Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
June 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDjinn of the Fallen, a new book by K. Wiley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Djinn of the Fallen is a book about trust and alliances as well as solidarity in a world where lines are clearly drawn.
Discover a universe filled with magical creatures and beings as they struggle to become stronger and resist those who seek to devour and destroy. While some may return to life for a second chance, others are not so lucky.
About the Author
K. Wiley's writing draws on family and religious bonds. He has always had a fascination with fantastical creatures and the possibility of yet undiscovered and rediscovered lifeforms.
Djinn of the Fallen is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7193-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/djinn-of-the-fallen/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/djinn-of-the-fallen/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
