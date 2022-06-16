Anchorage, AK Environmental Scientist and Author Publishes Children's Book
June 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEmily's Alaska Adventure: Climbing Denali Mountain, a new book by Denise Saigh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Denise and Emily are Alaskan mountaineers, bonded by their love of adventure. At ten, Emily dreams of being the youngest Alaskan woman to summit Denali. So, while Denise is away, summitting Denali herself, Emily trains, scaling the smaller hills and mountains surrounding her home. All the while, the duo exchanges letters, documenting their journeys. How will they compare? (You just might be surprised!)
About the Author
Denise Saigh has lived and traveled throughout Alaska as a fishery botanist, ecologist, and environmental scientist. A woman of many talents and hobbies, she is involved in mushing, skijoring, telemarketing, cross country and downhill skiing, mountain, rock, and ice climbing, sea kayaking, fishing, scuba diving, biking, canoeing, hiking, and flying. She has been involved with Women's 99's Flying, AK Mountain Rescues, X-C Ski Patrol, mushing clubs, bird treatment centers, and science and environmental boards. She has taught skiing and camping to children and adults.
Denise has taught biology, chemistry, and art classes at the University of Alaska and Alaska Pacific University for 15 years. She has had Samoyeds for 35 years, and for the past 25 years, she has taken them to senior homes as pet therapy dogs.
Emily's Alaska Adventure is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6899-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/emilys-alaska-adventure/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/emilys-alaska-adventure/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
