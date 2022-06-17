Kennedale, TX History Professor and Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
June 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTeddy, Petr, and Seven Thieves in Crosson, a new book by P.E. Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about a young boy, Theodore Wylie also known as Teddy. He is beginning his eleventh year with an exciting summer in 1923. He lives with his parents and younger brother in the town of Crosson. He makes regular visits out to his family's farm which his uncle and grandmother run. His small hometown in the western part of Texas is growing by leaps and bounds with the oil boom and increased cotton production. He is discovering that the Great War changed many things for his family and the state of Texas. He longs to be a detective like his father and ends up in some serious scrapes due to his intellectual curiosity.
About the Author
P.E. Wilson is a recently retired high school teacher and is currently an adjunct history professor on the university level. She grew up in a small town in the western part of Texas. She is married and has two grown children, three grandchildren, and two dogs. She is a Bible Study teacher in her church and does volunteer work through her church activities. She enjoys gardening, cooking, reading, and traveling.
Teddy, Petr, and Seven Thieves in Crosson is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7423-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/teddy-petr-and-seven-thieves-in-crosson/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/teddy-petr-and-seven-thieves-in-crosson/
