Pittsburgh, PA Educator & Author Publishes Biography of Local Legendary Chef Alfredo Russell
June 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Stowaway Kid: The Story of Chef Alfredo, a new book by William Bishop with Orthnell Alfredo Russell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Bahamian immigrant to the United States, Chef Alfredo Russell is a self-made man, husband, father, and entrepreneur, and he overcame countless obstacles to achieve his goals and dreams. There is triumph in his story, but there is also tragedy.
Despite a challenging childhood, years of hard manual labor, and brushes with immigration authorities, Chef Alfredo had accomplished more by age twenty than many of us do in a lifetime. Though few can list the achievements of his life in their accomplishments, The Stowaway Kid: The Story of Chef Alfredo can inspire us to strive to conquer our challenges as Chef Alfredo did.
About the Author
William Bishop is originally from Silver Spring, Maryland. He is a 1999 graduate from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Africana Studies and a 2000 graduate from Pitt with a Master of Arts degree in Teaching.
Bishop has taught high school social studies for twenty years at the North Allegheny School District. He is a man of faith and dedication and has a wife, Jacqueline, and three children, Elias, Jadon, and Maya. Bishop enjoys writing, reading, walking, biking, and spending time with family.
He is currently pursuing a second master's degree in counseling at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Bishop hopes to finish that degree soon and plans to continue to write and publish the stories of great people.
The Stowaway Kid: The Story of Chef Alfredo is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1329-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-stowaway-kid/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-stowaway-kid-the-story-of-chef-alfredo/
