Athens, WV Author Publishes Children's Book
June 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Bird, a new book by P. A. Gillian, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cuddles is as happy as can be, up in the tree she calls home and living with her beloved mother. But when her mother stays away for too long, it's up to Cuddles to go and find her. Can she overcome her fears and learn to fly?
A heartwarming tale of mother and child, Little Bird promotes the idea of confidence, responsibility, initiative, and caring in people of all ages.
About the Author
P. A. Gillian is a native of southern West Virginia. She enjoys the beautiful mountains and rolling hills she calls home. She possesses degrees from both Concord University and Marshall University.
Little Bird is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7134-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-bird/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-bird/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
