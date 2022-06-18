Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Religious Children's Book
June 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Boy Who Could See Angels, a new book by Ricky D Wilson Sr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Knowledge is a boy who can see angels. His angel, Michael, guides him through each day, protecting and teaching Knowledge as he navigates the world around him. His story shows that angels truly are real, and that God has a purpose for all of us.
About the Author
Ricky D Wilson Sr is from Indianapolis, IN. He is a former military man as well as a godly man who loves all children. His gift is to write for children: to uplift them and give them encouragement as well as entertain them with his stories. He's been married for over thirty years to his wife Elizabeth. They have three grown sons and eight grandchildren.
The Boy Who Could See Angels is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7332-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-boy-who-could-see-angels/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-boy-who-could-see-angels/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us