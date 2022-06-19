Peach Bottom, PA Author Publishes Novel
June 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Journey Through Time: Book One: The Journey Begins, a new book by C. J. Hannum, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cora wants to belong. As a woman in a clan full of men, she wants to share in the responsibility of hunting for food and protecting their camp, though she finds this difficult to achieve as the son of the chief, wishes to be rid of her. Refusing to marry the chief, or his heir, Cora is banished into the Dark Forest.
There, she finds a friend-an equal-in a creature she's unfamiliar with. It is in the Dark Forest where Cora will learn her true strength, as well as what if feels like to be loved and appreciated for who she truly is.
About the Author
C. J. Hannum grew up on dairy and crop farm, which instilled a strong work ethic and appreciation for unique personalities. At an early age, she enjoyed writing stories, and continues to create unique worlds, special characters, and bring them to life in literature.
She works full-time as a machine operator, and is always willing to help with farm chores on her days off. She enjoys music, drawing, movies, and spending time with loved ones.
A Journey Through Time: Book One: The Journey Begins is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7088-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-journey-through-time/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-journey-through-time/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us