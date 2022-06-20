Sherwood, AR Author Publishes Poetry
June 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReshaping My Unknown, a new book by Prince Micaiah Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his first collection, Prince Micaiah Lee uses free style poetry to take readers on an emotional roller coaster of discovery in oneself. The most important fact to remember is that we aren't born overnight, it's a process we learn each day through the tumultuous and often painful path of life. Lee's raw and complex poetry is a deep dive into the challenges an LGBTQ Black youth being raised in the South has faced in such a short period of time, and then finding his voice through poetry and verse.
About the Author
Prince Micaiah Lee was born and raised in Jonesboro, Arkansas, as the second oldest of seven talented siblings, his mother being their core and stable foundation. Lee's passions, besides writing are not limited, but include some of the following: volunteering, gardening, musical theatre, dance, etc. Being self-taught in dance from a young age, Lee has won numerous competitions in Arkansas 4-H and later began taking classes at Red Curtain Theatre, which led him to starring as the lead Role of Tyrone in Fame. Lee hopes to continue his passions and pursue an education in musical theatre and the arts.
Reshaping My Unknown is a 42-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7426-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/reshaping-my-unknown/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reshaping-my-unknown/
