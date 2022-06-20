Louisville Mindfulness Center Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Ribbon Cutting Event Featuring Giveaways And Special Guests
June 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsLOUISVILLE, KY, June. 20th, 2022 – The Louisville Mindfulness Center (LMC) celebrates its fifth year of serving the local, regional and national community with a commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony and meet-and-greet featuring LMC founder, Megan Bayles Bartley, LMC team members and local community leaders, such as the office of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. The event will take place at the Louisville Mindfulness Center, located at 8009 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222, on Wednesday June 29th, 2022, from 4-6 pm.
All are welcome to attend the event. Attendees will enjoy light refreshments, enter to win giveaways, purchase LMC merch, explore the space, and meet LMC staff as they recognize all they have achieved over the last five years and look forward to exciting future developments, such as the new "Keep Kentucky Mindful" initiative, the launch of "The Mindfulness Center", and the introduction of new self-paced online courses, "The Art of Saying No" and "Dealing With Difficult People."
WHAT IS THE LOUISVILLE MINDFULNESS CENTER?
The Louisville Mindfulness Center was founded in 2017 by director, painter, entrepreneur, activist, award-winning therapist, and author Megan Bayles Bartley, MAMFT, as a group private practice for therapy and mindfulness coaching. Since then, the organization has provided online and in-person therapy, resources, and mindfulness education through tools such as videos, guided meditations, podcasts, events, telehealth, and, more recently, self-paced online courses. The team of licensed therapists at the LMC specialize in anger management, marriage & couples counseling, kids and teen therapy, anxiety reduction, life transitions, addiction & recovery, sexual identity, grief & loss, chronic illness, and more.
"I'm only one person, and can only work with so many people at a time. I started Louisville Mindfulness Center five years ago with the intention to have like-minded therapists offer excellent therapeutic services to help people feel calmer, have more joy, and be at peace. Essentially what we do is give people tools for their toolbox to deal with all of life's stressors." - Megan Bayles Bartley
INTRODUCING THE MINDFULNESS CENTER
This May, after 5 years of growing the Louisville Mindfulness Center's offerings, Megan Bayles Bartley and Louisville Mindfulness Center team announced the grand opening of The Mindfulness Center, a groundbreaking digital space designed to promote Bartley's unique mindfulness approach globally. The Mindfulness Center was developed to offer one-of-a-kind tools that transcend the "therapy" room, making mindfulness and living an optimal life more accessible to more people around the world. The Mindfulness Center is designed to co-exist with the Louisville Mindfulness Center, each collaborating and amplifying the organization's collective mission.
In her 20+ years of experience as a mental health expert, often working with driven, high-achieving, successful entrepreneurs, athletes, and executives, Megan heard many clients report feelings of being stuck in a hamster wheel, of going, going, going, with no real purpose or direction. Listening and responding to these complaints, Megan began to develop these simple, easy-to-use, practical tools to help clients simplify, clarify, and focus their lives. These tools, called Mindfulness Mindset™ and Awaken the Autopilot™, are more than a way of doing— they are a way of being. They help you look at life in new ways, forever reframing your approach to reality.
INTRODUCING SELF-PACED COURSES AT THE MINDFULNESS CENTER
We're all busy, and it's easy to put self-care and self-optimization on the back-burner. That's why Megan and The Mindfulness Center are excited to announce the development of two new short, straight-forward, life changing online courses, "The Art of Saying No" and "Dealing With Difficult People." These courses are self-paced, designed to be taken anywhere in the world, on your own time.
What's more, Megan and her team at The Louisville Mindfulness Center are thrilled to share that all self-paced courses will be half-off regular prices for the rest of the month of June! This is only a 10 day offer, so interested parties are encouraged to register as soon as possible. In so doing, Megan wishes to give back to the local community who has offered her and her team so much support over the past 5 years.
"We feel honored by the outpouring of support from our community in our efforts to keep Louisville Mindful. We see the benefits of mindfulness each and every day on a personal level, as well as on a community level too." - Megan Bayles Bartley
CONNECT WITH THE LOUISVILLE MINDFULNESS CENTER
CONNECT WITH MEGAN BAYLES BARTLEY
CONNECT WITH THE MINDFULNESS CENTER
