Sandy, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
June 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen Life…, a new book by Elaine Collinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What should kids do when life isn't going their way? When Life… is about a variety of obstacles that can occur in a young one's life and how to overcome them.
Children today face many problems: bullying, depression, and so much more. All kids struggle at times, but with positive encouragement and a guardian's support, they can emerge stronger and with a renewed determination to succeed in life. Written in a problem-solving format, When Life… presents real-life challenges and offers positive solutions with a little humor to lighten the mood.
About the Author
Elaine Collinson lives in Oregon with her husband and four beautiful children. As someone who grew up in an abusive home, Collinson focuses on God and is raising her children to love God and be thankful for everything they have. Collinson spends most of her time helping others, including taking care of her older sister, who has autism, as well as her mom. She also volunteers by teaching others about the Bible. In her free time, Collinson likes to write, blog, and draw. She illustrates with pencil and pen, and her new favorite medium is her iPad and Apple Pencil.
When Life… is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $218.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7299-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-life/
