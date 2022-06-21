Lee, MA Author & First Generation American Publishes Memoir
June 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Brooklyn to Beverly Hills: Achieving the American Dream: A First Generation Success Story, a new book by Arthur S. Shorr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All first generation Americans and their immigrant parents should read this book. It is a road map and chronicle of how to achieve the American dream from the experiences, successes and failures growing up in a middle class Jewish Brooklyn ghetto to achieving personal, economic and professional recognition.
The book will help recent first-generation Americans and their families to better understand the struggle to balance ethnic family values, the complexities and anxieties of the teenage years, and the pressures to fit into American culture. Young people will come to understand the profound value of education, and mentorship when planning a career.
Through the journey and zany adventures of the author, the reader can identify with the trials, tribulations, successes, anxieties, insecurities, and failures of growing into adulthood, assuming responsibility for oneself, marrying and raising children, and managing the delicate balances between personal, family, and professional issues while achieving the American dream.
From Brooklyn to Beverly Hills: Achieving the American Dream: A First Generation Success Story is a 332-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7053-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-brooklyn-to-beverly-hills/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-brooklyn-to-beverly-hills/
