Beckley, WV Author Publishes Guide to Growing Old
June 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Guide for the Golden Years, a new book by Rod Chambers, ED. D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Guide for the Golden Years is a comprehensive overview of the challenges a senior citizen may face in life. Any one of the resources contained within may not only help you improve the quality of your life; it may save it!
About the Author
Rod Chambers, ED. D is a retired Air Force veteran and former teacher who received his doctorate degree in education from West Virginia University. He is a volunteer at the VA and the Appalachian Regional Hospital, currently living through the contents of this book. It is his sincere hope that readers take away insight into the information in this book and improve the quality of their lives, just as he has his.
A Guide for the Golden Years is a 238-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1298-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-guide-for-the-golden-years/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-guide-for-the-golden-years-a-roadmap-which-may-protect-your-future/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
