Laramie, WY Educator & Author Publishes Children's Book
June 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChuck Marley's Crooked Day, a new book by Crystal Ballard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Chuck comes to school, he has a bad attitude.
He doesn't seem to like his lunch or other children.
He then loses his shoe. No one knows how he lost his shoe. No one knows why he lost his shoe, but the whole school changes as one boy dares to do something no one else had!
Great for kids of all ages, Chuck Marley's Crooked Day comes with a valuable lesson attached: How you look at life can define your attitude.
About the Author
Crystal Ballard has been in Early Childhood education for 27 years. She has a Bachelors in Child and Family Studies and a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction with a focus on Early Childhood Special Education. Currently employed at Head Start, Ballard has been a teacher, and she is now the Education/Disabilities Coordinator.
Ballard is married with two grown children. Both she and her husband have large families that take up most of their time. She loves to read, garden, cook, and hang out with her family.
Chuck Marley's Crooked Day is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7069-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/chuck-marleys-crooked-day/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chuck-marleys-crooked-day/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us