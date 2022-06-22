College Park, MD Author Publishes Inspirational Memoir
Uwa Offiah, growing up in Africa, had big dreams of becoming a successful businessman and making millions!
But God had a different calling for him. "Go and preach my message to the world!"
For twenty-seven years, Offiah did everything to avoid God's command…until Covid 19 came.
He could not hide behind his business anymore. Sunday, April 17th, 2020, God's Command came again, "Get a pen, a paper and start writing!" After finally accepting God's order, we see the end result, Command: The Miracle of Rebirth.
About the Author
Uwa Offiah is a Howard University Graduate. After being in the business world, his new major objective is to start preaching God's message to the world.
Command: The Miracle of Rebirth is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardback $21.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7289-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/command/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/command-the-miracle-of-rebirth/
