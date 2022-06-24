Murfreesboro, TN Author Publishes Romance Novel
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Only Have Eyes For You, a new book by Deirdre DeMarsico, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Flying from New York to Los Angeles for a job interview, HR manager Katie O'Brien witnesses a medical emergency in flight and immediately steps up to help. Her quick thinking not only saves a life, but also introduces her to the dashing Dr. Dan Branigan, a cardiac surgeon in LA. The two are immediately smitten with each other, and a romance begins.
I Only Have Eyes For You focuses on Dan and Kate's developing relationship as the two get to know each other in today's fast-paced world. Staying and growing in love, Dan and Kate navigate this modern throw-away society together, reminding us that romance does not have to exist only in a piece of fiction.
About the Author
Deirdre DeMarsico has made it through life's struggles with three things: her faith in God, her love of music and her love of laughter. She is an active member of her church and is part of a bus ministry, bringing children to Sunday School. Widowed in 2019 when the love of her life, Richard, succumbed to bladder cancer, Deirdre is ever grateful to God for giving them twenty wonderful years together. She is comforted knowing she will see him again.
For her career, Deirdre worked thirty-plus years in group insurance. These days, when she is not in front of her computer writing, she enjoys swimming, reading historical fiction, country music concerts, embroidering, and the challenge of the daily crossword puzzle.
I Only Have Eyes For You is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7372-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-only-have-eyes-for-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-only-have-eyes-for-you/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us