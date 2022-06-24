Tylertown, MS Author Publishes Children's Book
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPuzzle, a new book by Robin C. Duncan, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Puzzle piece Pearl feels out of place and tries to find where she fits in. One day she stops to listen to a mysterious voice. Will this voice help her finally find her place? Will she understand her purpose and fit in?
About the Author
Robin C. Duncan lives in Tylertown, Mississippi. She is married, a mother of two boys, and a grandmother to six wonderful grandchildren. She has worked in education for over twenty years. Duncan has served as teacher, interventionist, and as principal. She was selected as Teacher of the Year for her school and district. She also enjoys being a teacher for Sunday school and vacation bible school.
Puzzle is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64913-090-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/puzzle/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/puzzle/
