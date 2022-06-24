Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Action Adventure Novel
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Demon of Table Mesa Book II, a new book by John Waddell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jacob and his two friends play an old spirit board game they found in the attic. As the three become immersed in the game, they become a part of a story about Jacob's ancestors who were involved in a massacre of a Native American village. The village existed in the 1800s during the Indian wars. Jacob's home sits across the street from where the village once stood.
They meet two spirits while playing the game. Shappa, Jacob's spirit guide and Dzaovits the demon. The demon plans to kill Jacob as revenge for crimes Jacob's ancestors committed against his people. Jacob must travel through the "Portal to When" to 1852, to undue the injustices of the past.
After arriving in the past, Jacob is adopted by the leader of the village Chief White Lightning. The Chief guides him through his "Rites to Pathway" into adulthood. When White Lightning first meets Jacob, he sees that he has leadership abilities. He teaches him leadership and survival skills that he will need during his encounters with the demon. Jacob encounters true evil in his interactions with Dzaovits. In turn he learns about the good and evil within himself.
About the Author
John Waddell is a travel writer who enjoys writing fictional travel stories while on his journey through life. He is an avid outdoors person who loves hiking, camping, bicycling, motorcycles, and fast cars.
The Demon of Table Mesa Book II is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7346-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-demon-of-table-mesa-book-ii/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-demon-of-table-mesa-book-ii/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us