Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Crime Thriller
June 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Secret Services: A Collection of Untold Truth, a new book by Victoria Jenkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Vanessa Cannon has suffered a major heartbreak. After being lied to by the love of her life, she has grown sick and tired of feeling sorry for herself and decides to take charge in her own way. Vanessa Cannon's story shows the untold truths of life and the effort one will take to seek revenge on others. Be careful how you treat people, you may never know the effect you will have on someone.
The Secret Services is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4227-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-secret-services/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-secret-services/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
