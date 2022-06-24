Midway, GA Author Publishes Meaningful Memoir
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrowing Up Coastal: Life on the Georgia Coast, a new book by Clay Sikes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the drug filled 1960's and 1970's, life for a young person in Liberty County Georgia was much like living in the wild west. With a military base on the west end of the county and a pristine, well-travelled coastline to the east, life in the small Southern town was anything but dull. And being the son and grandson of the local sheriffs meant that Clay saw much more than the average citizen.
The stories in this book chronicle the drastic cultural shift that was occurring in America during the '60s and '70s, from the birth of the booming new smuggling cocaine and marijuana trade, to the influx of thousands of troops to a new military base on the Georgia Coast. For a teenager like Clay, these were times filled with excitement, creating lifelong bonds, and memories lasting a lifetime. These are the extraordinary tales of ordinary people told by a man who was there to witness it all.
Growing up Coastal recently reached the Top 10 on the Amazon Bestseller List for Travel Biographies & Memoirs.
About the Author
Clay Sikes was born and raised on the Georgia Coast. After graduating from Georgia Southern in 1971, he returned to the coast and found his way into real estate, an industry that was about to experience a rapid boom.
Growing Up Coastal: Life on the Georgia Coast is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4038-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/growing-up-coastal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/growing-up-coastal-life-on-the-georgia-coast/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
