San Jose, CA Author Publishes Paranormal Suspense Novel

Tales From the P.I.T Crew: Case of the Wayward Son, a new book by J. M. Tilbury, has been released on Amazon.Dr. Darrell Diamondback is about to get the biggest case of his life! Forensic psychologist turned lone wolf paranormal detective Dr. Diamondback works for a secret governmental agency hunting ghosts. After one too many mishaps, because no one will take him seriously, his handler insists that Dr. Diamondback build a team to better combat the paranormal forces he's facing.Hot on the trail of a psychopathic specter kidnapping children in San Francisco, Dr. Diamondback is forced to confront his own past as he and the PIT Crew face-off with the bogeyman himself! But when the monsters of Dr. Diamondback's past sink their teeth into his new case, he must decide if he will succumb to his long-buried insecurities or rise up and slay the demons of his youth.This first installment of J.M Tilbury's haunting and action-packed series explores the topic of how real monsters are created and who pays the ultimate price.Nominated for the Crimson Quill Award and 4.9-stars on Amazon, customers have been enjoying Tales From the P.I.T Crew!After serving in the Marine Corps, J.M. Tilbury now lives in San Jose, CA with his fiancé, his three children, and his German Shepard while working from home. He enjoys reading, writing, camping, cooking, walking his dog, and playing his guitar.Learn more about the author and book at the links below!Tales From the P.I.T Crew is a 217-page paperback with a retail price of $9.99 (eBook $5.99). The ISBN is 979-8783643866. Find the book for purchase on Amazon.com