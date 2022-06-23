Houston, TX Author Publishes Deeply Emotional Memoir
June 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Kansas Sunrise, a new book by Earlice Switzer-Rupp, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Experiences born from the rich family history that comes from growing up in the only remaining all-Black town West of the Mississippi River on the high plains of Kansas. Earlice Switzer-Rupp shares hers and that of six other women in the "Kansas Sunrise." It is an eye-opening retelling of the profound emotional sorrow of those who have dealt with a tremendous loss in their family. After two young cousins are separated emotionally by decades of life despite bonding and growing up together, they reunite as adults. Their love of their hometown and the love they shared as young girls bring them back together. "Kansas Sunrise" highlights the detailed and unique history of this high plains' town, the importance of honoring and forgiving the past, and treasuring every day yet to come.
About the Author
Earlice Switzer-Rupp is a fourth-generation descendant of the town of Nicodemus, Kansas. She graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Business and a Minor in Psychology. During this time, she was also able to leave her mark as one of the most outstanding athletes in the university's track and field program. Along with a small group of other students, she established the first black-affiliated campus organization- The Black Student Union. The university recognized her with the "Ethnic Minority Alumni Award of Excellence" for stellar achievements and exemplary citizenship. After graduation she made Houston, Texas her home. She began writing short stories and poems that were published in magazines; this is her first published book. She has spent many years advocating for Nicodemus' survival as a town on the map despite its dwindling population. One of her most treasured achievements for decades is mentoring other women to gain self-awareness and spiritual knowledge. Whenever possible, Switzer-Rupp stays active in local "fun runs" to support her community and has completed several Houston half and full marathons.
A Kansas Sunrise is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7162-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-kansas-sunrise/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-kansas-sunrise/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us