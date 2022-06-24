West Jordan, UT Author Publishes Fantasy Adventure Novel
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsW.I.T.C.H.: Warriors In The Casts of H, a new book by Chris VanDeBrake, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being kidnapped by the evil Queen Lavidica, the W.I.T.C.H. Darthenia is locked away in a keep, tortured until she agrees to help Lavidica with the powerful Hexer's Bilk and destroy King Mason of Cordele. But King Mason has other plans… and attacks Lavidica's castle, destroying her and releasing Darthenia in the process.
In the future, a teenage girl named Thrynlee is beginning her first day of high school and having a rather strange time of it. Bullies with magician-like capabilities get her in trouble, and strange occurrences keep occurring around her and her family.
Filled with magic, adventure, and the perils of growing up, W.I.T.C.H. connects the past and the present in order to fight a powerful and dangerous force to set to destroy the entirety of the W.I.T.C.H.
About the Author
Chris VanDeBrake currently works full time in the world of banking after spending twenty years as a stay-at-home mom raising four children. She and her husband have been married for over thirty years, and he and her family have been highly supportive in encouraging her to follow her writing dreams.
In her spare time, VanDeBrake loves attending Zumba classes and meeting the other wonderful participants.
W.I.T.C.H.: Warriors In The Casts of H is a 586-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7376-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/w-i-t-c-h-warriors-in-the-casts-of-h/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/w-i-t-c-h-warriors-in-the-casts-of-h/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us