Walnut, CA Author Publishes Political Tell-All
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChina Duel, a new book by Yang Xiang, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
China Duel: A True Story of the Failed Coup in 2012 that Almost Avoided the Tyranny of the Xi Jingping Dictatorship is a political tell-all from a Chinese expat and ex-political prisoner, shedding light on the secrets and conspiracies of the Chinese government.
About the Author
Yang Xiang is a native of China. He currently resides in the United States with his wife and daughter.
China Duel is a 296-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7007-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/china-duel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/china-duel/
