Raleigh, NC Astrologer & Author Publishes Astro-Relocation Guide
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYour Complete Astrocartography Interpreter, a new book by Bodhi Baba, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you ever wondered which city or town would be the best place for you to reside? Astrocartography, or the Astro-Relocation Map, does precisely that. Using one's astrology chart can show you where in the world you will be best suited to live, study, vacation, build a successful career, and even find romance. Through this book, astrologer, Bodhi Baba, will go into great detail about this aspect of astrology that is rarely covered by the majority of professional astrologers so that you the reader can walk away with a better understanding of yourself in relation to the world around you.
About the Author
Bodhi Baba is a professional astrologer, writer, and teacher of astrology, yoga mediation, and pranayama. Originally from Lancaster, South Carolina, he attended the Atlanta Arts Institute in 1972 and quickly took up the study of astrology. He travelled to India between 1975 and 1982 where he immersed himself in the study of "Jotish" or Indian Astrology, meditation, Tanta and Kriya yoga as well as pranayama.
He is the founder of the Heart of Shiva School of Yoga and Meditation in Victoria, Australia.
Your Complete Astrocartography Interpreter is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4036-4 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/your-complete-astrocartography-interpreter/
or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/your-complete-astrocartography-interpreter/
