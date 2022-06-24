Tomball, TX Author Publishes Memoir
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Survived My Childhood: Yes, Miracles Still Happen!!, a new book by Stephen L. Franklin, Ed. D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Claiming simply to be a mischievous child, as this author grew up, he managed to get himself into enough mischief to fill a book with hilarious, delightful tales of childhood intrigue.
I Survived My Childhood: Yes, Miracles Still Happen!! is a memoir that highlights the many adventures and mishaps experienced as an accident-prone child growing up in the '60s and '70s. Included at the end of each chapter are parental tips based upon the author's education and experiences. The author hopes that by sharing these memories and tips, he provides humor as well as insights into the mind of an accident-prone child, along with nuggets of wisdom to aid parents as they contend with the various emergencies associated with raising an accident-prone child.
About the Author
Stephen L. Franklin, Ed. D. is a retired educator with twenty-six years' experience in public education gained in both urban and rural settings. He taught in Washington, DC and California. He began his educational career as a Middle school Social Science teacher for eleven years, before moving into school site administration. He progressed from Dean of Students at Pasadena High School in Pasadena, CA, moving to Assistant Principal at Bell Gardens High School in Bell Gardens, CA. Franklin ended his career serving four years as Principal of two California High Schools: Desert Mirage High School in Thermal, CA and Dominguez High School in Compton, CA. The experiences gained from working with teenaged students for twenty-six years, along with his own experience as a parent and former accident-prone-child granted him a unique perspective that he wishes to share with his readers. Dr. Franklin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Visual Communication from Ball State University; a Masters of Arts in Teaching in Elementary Education from Trinity Washington University; a Masters of Arts degree in Urban Educational Leadership from California State University, Los Angeles; and a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from California State University, San Bernardino, CA.
I Survived My Childhood: Yes, Miracles Still Happen!! is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4400-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-survived-my-childhood/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-survived-my-childhood-yes-miracles-still-happen/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us