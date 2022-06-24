Bradenton, FL Author Publishes Humorous Book of Motivation
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPuns Are Fun And I Ain't Done, a new book by Robert Hill, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In the whole scheme of things, we're only here for a short time. Find things that you enjoy doing. Don't hate! How did we learn to hate? From our parents? When we move out, we start out own values. Do we hate when people make fun of us or take our things? Move away from that situation. What makes us worry? Money and acceptance. Money - buy a small house, pay it off early. You'll never have another mortgage payment. Acceptance - do things that make you happy; don't try to please everybody.
Puns Are Fun And I Ain't Done is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-406-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/puns-are-fun-and-i-aint-done/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/puns-are-fun-and-i-aint-done/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us