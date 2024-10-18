ConsuNova Enhances On-Demand Avionics Training Portal with Expanded Content Library and Flexible Learning Options
October 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsConsuNova, a leading provider of Avionics certification and aerospace engineering solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its On-Demand Avionics Certification Training System. ConsuNova OnDemand updates are designed to provide aerospace and Avionics professionals with greater flexibility and access to critical resources, enabling them to train on their own time, without sacrificing the comprehensive quality of in-person sessions.
ConsuNova's On-Demand Training now features a robust content library, offering a wide range of resources such as DO-178C Templates, checklists, and FAA CAST papers (many of which are no longer available on the FAA website). Users will still have access to the tool's prior assets, including a vast video library, training manuals, job aids, and a growing collection of white papers, all designed to support the industry and its professionals' ongoing development.
"At ConsuNova, we are committed to advancing the aerospace industry by providing smarter, more accessible solutions that empower Avionics professionals to excel in their roles," said ConsuNova Founder, CEO and FAA Consulting DER, Reza Madjidi. "The enhancements to our On-Demand Training Portal reflect our dedication to innovation and our understanding of the industry's evolving needs."
Key features of the enhanced portal include:
Expanded Content Library: The portal now offers a range of new content categories, including FAA CAST papers, training manuals, and various job aids. This added Avionics Template Library includes:
By integrating ConsuNova On-Demand Avionics Certification Training Portal into onboarding programs, organizations can ensure that every new team member starts with the same foundational knowledge, reducing the time and resources typically required for in-person training. Additionally, the portal's on-demand nature allows new hires to complete their training at their own pace, helping them to quickly acclimate to their roles without disrupting ongoing projects.
"While in-person and conventional trainings have many benefits, our On-Demand Avionics Training Portal gives users access to the same must-have industry information but with the advantage of anytime, anywhere access," added Madjidi."
ConsuNova OnDemand Avionics Training System has already received positive reviews from several of ConsuNova's clients. Users include global aerospace and aviation organizations who have been able to utilize the portal's resources to enhance their team's training and certification processes on their own schedules.
"H55 has been utilizing the On-Demand training for over a year within our design organization," said Anthony D'Ambrisi, Head of Design Organisation at H55. "We consider the On-Demand Training Portal an essential resource for enhancing team awareness and capabilities. It plays a crucial role in onboarding new employees from day one and serves as a reliable reference resource." He continued, "The ability to obtain certificates through the platform allows us to integrate the training with our human resource competency management, providing necessary visibility, and the broad range and depth of modules combined with regular updates on content have been instrumental in helping us in our road to certification, particularly in the challenging context of certifying electric aircrafts."
ConsuNova will continue enabling professionals to maintain and elevate their expertise on their own terms. Whether ensuring compliance with industry standards or driving forward groundbreaking aerospace projects, ConsuNova's On-Demand Avionics Certification Training Portal is an indispensable asset in the toolkit of any aerospace organization. For visit ConsuNova OnDemand Avionics Training more information and to explore additional offerings from ConsuNova,
About ConsuNova:
ConsuNova is the leading provider of Avionics certification, compliance, and engineering solutions, delivering services and products designed to meet the rigorous demands of the aerospace industry, including ARP 4761, ARP 4754A/B, DO-200B, DO-254, and DO-178C development and certification solutions. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ConsuNova's team of seasoned experts supports organizations in achieving certification and engineering excellence.
