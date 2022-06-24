Leesburg, FL Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInsights of a Poet's Soul…, a new book by Jessica Michelle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Insights of a Poet's Soul… is a collection of poems, thoughts, and views on life. It's an affair of Jessica Michelle's heart and mind. No one is the same, but we've all been through or heard of someone going through hardships. Everyone is entitled to how they deal with misfortune…she chooses to deal with them in written form.
You may not have been through exactly what she has, but by reading her work you will understand that you are not alone. Jessica's life is an open book, and her life is wrapped up in these pages.
About the Author
Jessica Michelle grew up with an enormous family. Her father has eight children, and her mother has six. She is very close to her father's side rather than her mother's. Her father was married five times and her mother three. So, growing up, love for another person varied.
Jessica herself has only been married once. She has four children, two of whom were premature (weighing only two pounds each). She dedicates her life and her work to them.
Insights of a Poet's Soul… is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4177-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/insights-of-a-poets-soul/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/insights-of-a-poets-soul/
