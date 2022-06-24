West Palm Beach, FL Author and Veteran Publishes Social Commentary
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Color of Hate, a new book by Randall King, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Color of Hate was written to put a face to hatred, bigotry, and the emotional toll it takes on a person's life. Author Randall King also brings to light the childhood emotional trauma that such bigotry can and will do to a person's lifelong mentality and to the people around them, namely their families. His scars run deep and have been present, unfortunately, throughout his life. The primary objective is to bring additional light to a problem still hidden in the dark. A problem that persists within our government, schools, and day-to-day interactions. The darkness must see light in order for people to clearly see. May this book be the final and brightest light to this issue.
About the Author
Randall King was a former all American who transitioned into a corporate accounting and banking professional. A veteran of the US Army, he would later in life come back to his first passion of track and field, coaching young people as they chase their dreams, as well as aspiring Olympians. This was the catalyst for developing a passion for advocating for today's youth. He is a husband, father, and a survivor of years of racism and police brutality to build a life of triumphs and success. He is available to speak at retreats and seminars, speaking and teaching how to succeed through life's challenges and on society's need for racial tolerance and understanding.
He can be reached at Randall.Scott.king@gmail.com.
The Color of Hate is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-964-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-color-of-hate/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-color-of-hate/
