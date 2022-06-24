Louisville Portable Storage Company Announces Free Local Delivery For Limited Time
June 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLOUISVILLE, KY, June. 23rd, 2022 – Go Mini's of Louisville, local supplier of mobile mini containers, announced a limited-time offer of free delivery to customers throughout the Louisville, Kentucky-area. Whether you are selling, buying, building, staging, or remodeling a new home, or represent an area company in need of mobile storage, you are encouraged to take advantage of this special promotion, valued at $79. As one of Louisville's oldest and most trusted storage leasing companies, Go Mini's can handle any type of project, providing you with safe, secure, clean space for furniture, personal items, and more.
In the words of Go Mini's Louisville manager Bob Jones:
"As a long time manager at Go Mini's Portable Storage in Louisville, my primary goal is to make Go Mini's stand out from the crowd. When it comes to portable storage solutions, we know you have options and we want to make it as clear and easy as possible for you to choose Go Mini. In order to do this, we focus on providing you with the very best in customer service. This means we not only want to meet but to exceed your expectations, making it as simple as possible for you to rent our clean and affordable portable storage containers. We also provide a unique product that no other company in the region offers. We're the only portable storage company in Louisville that offers a 20 foot unit available for larger storage jobs. Additionally, Go Mini's is a part of Moon Companies, which also includes many other storage and rental options including dumpsters, portable restroom trailers, conex boxes and refrigerated containers. If you have other storage needs besides just a Go Mini, we're your one stop shop."
How does Go Mini's of Louisville work? Once your mobile storage container is delivered, you may load it at your leisure; the portable storage containers are rented by the month. Go Mini's offers 12 foot, 16 foot, and 20 foot containers, a wider selection of sizes than any other local company.
Go Mini's portable containers are always delivered at ground level for the most convenient and easy loading experience and come with padded wheels for soft contact on any driveway surface. Each unit is built to stay clean and dry and features vents to reduce moisture from humidity. Go Mini's come complete with sturdy railings, a translucent roof that offers natural light inside the container, as well as a rollup door and loading deck for simplified access.
Go Mini mobile moving containers are portable and maneuverable allowing flexibility for placement at any delivery site. In terms of logistics, Go Mini portable storage containers can be stored securely at your location or inside our Louisville storage facility. If you choose to store with us, use your lock to secure the container and access the portable storage box on demand during regular business hours.
About Go Mini's
Go Mini's of Louisville is a part of Moon Companies, one of Kentucky's largest full-service trailer, dumpster and portable storage leasing companies. In addition to providing mobile moving and storage containers, Moon Companies has an extensive inventory of portable restrooms and luxury restroom trailers, dumpsters and refrigerated containers available for individual or commercial use. Moon Companies also offers grease trap cleaning to area businesses, mobile office space, as well as shipping containers and storage trailers for rent in Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and regions beyond. Having been in operation since 1992, the company is known for fair prices and exceptional service as denoted by their tagline: "Ask for the Moon and get it!"
Who are Moon Companies?
Moon Companies is one of Kentuckiana's largest and most established full-service leasing companies, founded in 1992, with offices in Louisville and Lexington Kentucky. Moon Companies also offers portable restroom rentals, luxury restroom and shower trailers, refrigerated container rentals, shipping container leasing, conex boxes for sale, grease trap cleaning, mobile office rentals, portable dumpster rentals, and more. With the tagline: "Ask for the Moon, and Get It," the company is distinguished for decades of experience providing customers with the very best customer service experience. For additional information and to request a quote or place an order, please call 502-776-2199.
Contact Go Mini's
Facebook | Youtube | Website: www.gominisky.com | Email: mooncompanies@gmail.com | Phone: 502-772-2821| Address: 2021 Dubourg Avenue, Louisville, KY, United States, 40216
Contact Information
Bob Jones
Moon Companies
502-772-2821
Contact Us
Bob Jones
Moon Companies
502-772-2821
Contact Us