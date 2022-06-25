Sarasota, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
June 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsZoe & Chloe: The Start of an Unlikely Friendship, a new book by Erin N. Sanchez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Zoe and Chloe couldn't be more different-one's a cat, and one's a dog! For anyone who's ever heard the expression, "fighting like cats and dogs," this seems like a combination that just won't work. In spite of their differences, can an unlikely friendship form?
About the Author
Erin N. Sanchez grew up in Syracuse, NY, with a passion for two things: animals and writing. She began writing poetry and short stories when she was in elementary school, with her first poem being published at just 11 years old. Her fascination with writing led her to study journalism and a bit of graphic design briefly in college, before she uprooted herself to Sarasota, FL, where she currently resides with her husband and furbabies: a Boston Terrier, two twin Siamese cats; and her fur-less turtle. Their full household has provided she and her husband with more love and laughter than they could ever imagine. There truly is never a dull moment at the Sanchez household-unless it's nap time, of course. Sanchez is currently focusing all her energy on combining her passions through her book(s).
Zoe & Chloe: The Start of an Unlikely Friendship is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7178-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/zoe-chloe/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/zoe-chloe/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
