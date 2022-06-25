Garland, TX Author Publishes Novel
June 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Four Year Hitch, a new book by Don Cox, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a sequel to the based-on-a-true-story, Two Hearts, A Romantic Journey from Friendship to Marriage, published in a popular romance magazine, Don Cox's novel recounts four tumultuous years of the two main characters' lives after the story ended. Their fairy-tail ending wasn't true, and Don Cox's story proves that not everything happens as you are led to believe.
With fate being such a strong theme in romantic stories, does fate bring the boy and the girl back together, or does it not?
About the Author
Don Cox, an engineer who has authored countless technical plans, procedures, and reports, is a storyteller at heart with a flair for writing romantic themes. Residing in Garland, Texas, he has two grown sons with his wife Chris and owns a tree farm.
He and his family travel, cycle, and hike as often as possible. Check out the author's website at https://doncoxauthor.com/.
The Four Year Hitch is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7325-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-four-year-hitch/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-four-year-hitch/
